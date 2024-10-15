  • Menu
Ajay powerful look from ‘Pottel’ unveiled

Ajay powerful look from 'Pottel' unveiled
Highlights

The much-anticipated rural action drama Pottel, directed by Sahit Motkhuri, is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 25.

The film features Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla in lead roles, with Ajay Patel taking on a groundbreaking character that promises to captivate audiences.

Recently, the makers unveiled a powerful look of Ajay, showcasing his intense and rugged persona. In the striking visual, Ajay appears fierce, holding two menacing-looking dogs on chains, an image that has generated significant buzz and curiosity among fans.

Produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi under Nisa Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadege under Pragya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel has already seen its songs become super hits, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. The teaser has also contributed to the growing anticipation, hinting at a gripping narrative.

The film boasts an impressive technical team, with music composed by Shekhar Chandra, cinematography by Monish Bhupathi Raju, editing by Karthika Srinivas, and art direction by Narni Srinivas.

