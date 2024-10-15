Live
- Maharashtra CM Announces Diwali Bonuses Ahead Of State Election
- Police arrests Sri Satya Sai district rape accused in 48 hours
- AP police will not interfere SIT in Tirumala Laddu probe, says DGP
- Doctors urge women to look beyond lumps for breast cancer symptoms
- Upendra’s ‘UI’ to hit screens on Dec 20
- Ajay powerful look from ‘Pottel’ unveiled
- ‘Vettaiyan’ smashes box office
- ‘Rewind’ set for South India release on Oct 18
- Suriya signs for a high-octane action adventure film
- He had a swelling on his knee, don't want 'undercooked Shami' in Australia: Rohit
Just In
Ajay powerful look from ‘Pottel’ unveiled
The much-anticipated rural action drama Pottel, directed by Sahit Motkhuri, is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 25.
The much-anticipated rural action drama Pottel, directed by Sahit Motkhuri, is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 25. The film features Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla in lead roles, with Ajay Patel taking on a groundbreaking character that promises to captivate audiences.
Recently, the makers unveiled a powerful look of Ajay, showcasing his intense and rugged persona. In the striking visual, Ajay appears fierce, holding two menacing-looking dogs on chains, an image that has generated significant buzz and curiosity among fans.
Produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi under Nisa Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadege under Pragya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel has already seen its songs become super hits, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. The teaser has also contributed to the growing anticipation, hinting at a gripping narrative.
The film boasts an impressive technical team, with music composed by Shekhar Chandra, cinematography by Monish Bhupathi Raju, editing by Karthika Srinivas, and art direction by Narni Srinivas.