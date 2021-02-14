Ajith's screen daughter turns Nagarjuna's screen daughter

Tollywood: Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently busy working on an exciting film Wild Dog. The film will hit the screens in April, say the reports. Later, it will also release on Netflix. Meanwhile, he is focusing on his next film, in the direction of Praveen Sattaru. As per the reports, the pre-production and casting works are in progress.

We came to know that Anikha Surendran is playing an important role in Nagarjuna's next project. It is for this project and Anikha will be seen as Nagarjuna's daughter. She earlier played Ajith's daughter in Yenthavadu Gaani.

Also, we came to know that Bollywood actress Gul Panag will play a crucial role in this film as Nagarjuna's sister. She was last seen in the web series The Family Man. More pan-India actors will act in the film. The complete details about the project will come out soon.