Akhanda creates a big record at USA Box-Office
Balakrishna's Akhanda is currently one of the interesting films in Telugu. The film released recently and ended up as a big hit at the box office. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is bankrolled by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy. The movie has become a big hit in the Telugu states as well as Overseas.
The film collected a revenue of over 10 Cr rupees at the overseas box office. The film created a record by being the highest grosser at the box office this year.
The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the overseas box office.
USA: 6.68 Cr
Australia: 1.26 Cr
UK: 0.72 Cr
Europe: 0.15 Cr
Gulf: 0.80 Cr
Canada: 0.25 Cr
Singapore: 0.13 Cr
Malaysia: 0.04 Cr
South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Japan: 0.05 Cr
Pragya Jaiswal played the film's heroine.Thaman scored the film's music.