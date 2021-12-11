Akhanda creates a big record at USA Box-Office

Balakrishna's Akhanda is currently one of the interesting films in Telugu. The film released recently and ended up as a big hit at the box office. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is bankrolled by Miriyala Ravinder Reddy. The movie has become a big hit in the Telugu states as well as Overseas.



The film collected a revenue of over 10 Cr rupees at the overseas box office. The film created a record by being the highest grosser at the box office this year.



The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the overseas box office.



USA: 6.68 Cr



Australia: 1.26 Cr

UK: 0.72 Cr

Europe: 0.15 Cr

Gulf: 0.80 Cr

Canada: 0.25 Cr

Singapore: 0.13 Cr

Malaysia: 0.04 Cr

South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Japan: 0.05 Cr

Pragya Jaiswal played the film's heroine.Thaman scored the film's music.

