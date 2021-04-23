Akhanda likely to get postponed!

Balakrishna Nandamuri and Boyapati Srinu duo worked on the blockbuster films Simha and Legend. The duo is now coming up to taste a hat-trick titled Akhanda. Akhanda film's teaser that has come out already impressed everyone. The film unit announced that the movie will hit the screens on 28th of this month.

With the film's shoot still on pending mode, and with the pandemic around us, there are speculations about the film not releasing on time. The makers are looking at coming up with the film on the already announced date but with there is slow progress with the shoot and the theatres under shut down mode, there is uncertainty.

At the same time, a lot of release reshuffle is taking place in Tollywood right now and we have to wait a few more days to arrive at a conclusion. Most likely, the film might get postponed.