Akhil Akkineni And Urvashi Rautela's 'Wild Saala' Song Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Akhil pinned all his hopes on the Agent movie. He is essaying the spy role in this movie and thus he completely transformed his body and worked hard to own that chiselled six-pack. As the release date is nearing the makers are frequently dropping the updates on social media. Off late, they shared the special song "Wild Saala…" and showcased the energetic performance of Bollywood ace actress Urvashi Rautela and Akhil.

Even Akhil also shared the "Wild Saala…" video song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Get ready to go ballistic in theatres with this WILD Mass number. The Highly Energetic #WildSaala Song from #AGENT is out now!- https://youtu.be/hIOdfVIsmmM".

The song is all awesome and showcased the energetic performance of Urvashi Rautela. Even the lead actor Akhil also looked amazing in complete action mode and is all seen ruthlessly killing the goons!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with some officials questioning Akhil why he wants to turn into an agent. Then it showcases glimpses of Akhil's powerful action sequences. Thereafter, Mammootty's team tries to chase down the main syndicate and power house of antagonist Dino Morea by planning a special mission. Then when government questions him about the success rate of this mission, they just conclude it for 5%. But Mammootty picks Akhil who is all wild, playboy and terrific with his action. The twist in the tale is shown when Mammootty asks his team to go against Akhil and the reason behind it is unknown. At the end, the wilderness of Akhil holding the deadly machine gun along with flaunting his six pack makes the trailer worth watching!

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners.

Casting Details:

• Akhil Akkineni Jonathan 'Johnny' Raj Shekawat

• Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev

• Dino Morea as "The God"

• Vikramjeet Virk as Deva

• Sakshi Vaidya

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…



