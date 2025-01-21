Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s Wedding Details Revealed

Actor Akhil Akkineni, son of veteran actor Nagarjuna, is set to marry artist Zainab Ravdjee in March 2025. The couple, who announced their engagement in November 2024, will celebrate their union in an intimate ceremony, according to sources.

The wedding date has reportedly been set for March 24, with close friends and family expected to attend. While the couple has not confirmed the details publicly, reports suggest the venue could be Annapurna Studios, the family’s ancestral property in Hyderabad. This location also hosted the wedding of Akhil’s brother, Naga Chaitanya, and actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. However, speculation remains that a destination wedding might be considered.

Akhil and Zainab’s engagement announcement in November 2024 drew significant attention. The couple faced criticism online due to their age difference and differing religious backgrounds. In response, Akhil disabled the comments section on his Instagram post to avoid further negativity.

Nagarjuna, expressing his joy, welcomed Zainab into the family with a heartfelt post on social media. Sharing a photo of the couple, he wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee. We couldn’t be happier to welcome her into our family. Please join us in wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness."

Zainab Ravdjee, an artist known for her abstract and impressionistic works, hails from Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a well-known personalityin the construction industry, and the sister of Zain Ravdjee, Chairman of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. Her artwork, often centered on themes of nature and culture, has been showcased in several exhibitions.

Meanwhile, Zainab, 39, is nine years older than Akhil, who is 30. While official details are awaited, the family is reportedly finalizing arrangements for the March ceremony. Fans and followers of the Akkineni family eagerly anticipate updates about the event.