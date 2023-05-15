Akhil Akkineni Drops A Heartfelt Note And Thanked Agent Producer And Distributors

It is all known that Tollywood’s young actor Akhil Akkineni’s recent movie Agent failed to reach expectations. Although he acted in 5 movies, he didn’t get that much-needed break at the box office. Being Surender Reddy’s directorial and having a complete action plot, Akhil looked terrific in the trailer and other pre-release posters. The movie also had Mammootty in the prominent role yet failed to reach the audience’s expectations. Accepting the failure, Akhil dropped a heartfelt note and thanked his producer and distributors through his Twitter page…



His note reads, “To my dearest fans and all my well wishers.

I want to sincerely thank the cast and crew of Agent who dedicated their lives to see our film come to life. While we tried our level best, the film unfortunately didn't translate the way we wished it would on the screen and we could not deliver a good film for you.

A special thanks to my producer Anil garu who was my biggest support system.

Thank you to all the distributors who believed in our film and also the media who supported us immensely.

The love and energy you all give me is the reason I work and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that.

I will come back stronger for all those who believe in me.

Yours faithfully

Akhil Akkineni”.

Earlier producer Anil Sunkara also shared a long note asked the audience not to blame anyone for Agent failure. This movie is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. Sakshi Vaidya is the lead actress of this action thriller. It was released on 28th April having an ensemble cast of Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Posani Krishna Murali, Anish Kuruvilla and Urvashi Rautela in a special appearance in the song.