Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Agent’ OTT entry once again postponed
Akhil Akkineni’s most recent film, “Agent,” directed by Surender Reddy, failed to meet expectations at the box office. The film turns as the biggest debacle in the actor’s and director’s career. Sakshi Vaidya is starred as the female lead, with the esteemed Malayalam actor Mammootty playing a significant role. Dino Moriya portrays the antagonist, and the film’s storyline is attributed to Vakkantham Vamsi.
Despite high hopes from fans, the film’s digital streaming release on Sony LIV, originally scheduled for September 29, 2023, has been postponed due to ongoing legal disputes between the producer and a distributor. This delay has disappointed many fans as they anxiously await “Agent” to premiere on the OTT platform. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments, Hiphop Tamizha serves as the music director.