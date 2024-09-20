Akkineni Family Celebrates Legendary Actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Centenary with Special Honors

Hyderabad : The Akkineni family united in a grand celebration to mark the centenary birthday of the legendary actor, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, fondly remembered as the "King of the Silver Screen." The star-studded event, held at Annapurna Studios, was a heartfelt tribute to the iconic actor whose legacy continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors.

A major highlight of the event was the release of a special commemorative stamp in honor of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The stamp was unveiled in the presence of the Akkineni family, industry stalwarts, and fans, symbolizing the enduring legacy of the veteran actor who reshaped Telugu cinema.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, the prestigious ANR National Award was announced, to be conferred this year upon none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. The ANR National Award, which recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, serves as a mark of respect for ANR’s legacy and honors those who have made a lasting impact on the film industry.

Chiranjeevi, honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award, expressed his gratitude, calling it a humbling moment in his illustrious career. He highlighted the deep influence that ANR had on his own journey as an actor, describing the legendary actor as a true inspiration.

The celebration was not just a commemoration of ANR’s life but a reaffirmation of his continued presence in the hearts of cinema lovers. The event concluded with a special screening of his most iconic films, bringing together family, friends, and fans to relive the magic that ANR brought to the silver screen.

#ANR100 and #ANRLivesOn trended on social media as fans and celebrities alike paid their respects, showcasing the timeless influence of Akkineni Nageswara Rao on Indian cinema. The celebration of ANR’s centenary birthday is a testament to his unmatched contribution to the film industry, his pioneering work, and the everlasting legacy he leaves behind.

