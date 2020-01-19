Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 6 days box office collection report

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde perform well at the box-office. The movie completed a successful run of 6 days and earned an amount of 100 crores already. The film made an amount of more than 104 crores. Also, it created a non-Baahubali 2 record.

The film unit officially updated the film's collections on social media.

The PR team of Bunny posted the numbers and a post from them read, "Official : #𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗩𝗮𝗶𝗸𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗼𝗼 Collects 𝟏𝟎𝟒+ 𝗖𝗥 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 in 6 Days🔥 𝑨𝑳𝑳-𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑬 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫 (NON-BB2)💥 #𝗔𝗩𝗣𝗟𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿"

Also, the film's breakdown for the six days at the box-office is, as follows.

AP & Telangana 82 Cr

Karnataka 8.5 Cr

Tamilnadu 1 Cr

Kerala 1 Cr

Rest of India 1 Cr

USA 7.5 Cr

Rest of the world 3 Cr

Total Share 104 Cr