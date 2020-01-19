Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 6 days box office collection report

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 6 days box office collection report
Highlights

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde perform well at the box-office.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde perform well at the box-office. The movie completed a successful run of 6 days and earned an amount of 100 crores already. The film made an amount of more than 104 crores. Also, it created a non-Baahubali 2 record.

The film unit officially updated the film's collections on social media.

The PR team of Bunny posted the numbers and a post from them read, "Official : #𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗩𝗮𝗶𝗸𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗼𝗼 Collects 𝟏𝟎𝟒+ 𝗖𝗥 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 in 6 Days🔥 𝑨𝑳𝑳-𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑬 𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑫 (NON-BB2)💥 #𝗔𝗩𝗣𝗟𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿"

Also, the film's breakdown for the six days at the box-office is, as follows.

AP & Telangana 82 Cr

Karnataka 8.5 Cr

Tamilnadu 1 Cr

Kerala 1 Cr

Rest of India 1 Cr

USA 7.5 Cr

Rest of the world 3 Cr

Total Share 104 Cr

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top