‘Alias Rukmini’ team begins musical promotions with Rukkurukku Rukmini

Nani starrer, Alias Rukmini, which is being produced by Unanimous Productions, Natural Star Nani is preparing to provide entertainment to the audience. The film will kickstart the musical promotions with the release of the first single titled ‘Rukkurukku Rukmini’ on October 27.

Directed by Muralikant Devasoth (Dandora), the film produced by Deepthi Ganta features Aafia Syed as the female lead. The film has been generating buzz as it released glimpses and first look poster which was well received.

In the announcement poster of ‘Rukkurukku Rukmini’, Nithiin can be seen sporting a stylish formal attire. On the other hand, Aafia Syed is seen looking gorgeous in a traditional saree.

This has increased the curiosity of fans surrounding the song.

After Nani’s production house has seen success with Court – State vs. A Nobody, they are bringing this new project with a unique storyline.

Jomon T. John ISC is handling the cinematography of the film. The music has been composed by Vijay Bulganin. Avinash Kolla is designing the production. While, Srujana Adusumilli is handling the editing. Alias Rukmini releases in theatres on December 4. - S Suhas