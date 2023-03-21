"All 130 members of 'Dasara' unit receive 10-gram gold coins as a gift from Keerthy Suresh"

On the last day of shooting for the upcoming Nani-starrer 'Dasara', Keerthy Suresh, who portrays the female lead character 'Vennela', gifted each unit member with 130 gold coins weighing 10 grams each. According to sources, her gesture cost her around Rs 70 lakh to Rs 75 lakh at current prices. Keerthy was reportedly quite emotional and wanted to show her appreciation to the people who helped her give her best performance in the film. Written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, a protégé of Sukumar, 'Dasara' is a period action adventure drama set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana. The Telugu-language pan-India film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles and is slated for theatrical release on March 30.