All done with last schedule of Radhe Shyam

The shooting of Young Rebel Star Prabhas's upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' is going on at a high pace. The shooting which went on a roll in September 2018 is finally going to get wrapped up soon.

Touted to be a never seen kind of real love story, the makers have erected some beautiful high-budget sets for the film. An interesting update about the story of the film is also doing rounds on the internet.

"All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way. 3 days more for the official update !!! Let's all wait." shared the film's director on Twitter.

The first look poster and teaser have already increased the buzz around the film and the audience has been equally waiting for the release date of the movie.