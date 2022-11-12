Allari Naresh's 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' Trailer Will Be Out Today

Tollywood comedian-turned-protagonist Allari Naresh is busy with a couple of interesting movies. After the success of Naandhi movie, he is focusing on social subjects to entertain movie buffs. His latest movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam also belongs to the same category and as the release date is nearing, they are all set to unveil the trailer today. Announcing this news on social media, the makers also shared the new poster of the movie.

Allari Naresh also shared the new trailer release announcement poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Let's all meet @ MAREDUMILLI #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam Team Unveiling Theatrical Trailer TODAY at its very own land. Drops on YouTube @ 6:30PM #IMP #IMPonNov25th @allarinaresh @anandhiactress @ZeeStudios_ @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ @lemonsprasad @_balajigutta".

Going with the poster, it is seen that Allari Naresh is worrying about someone and he is being pulled back by some person having Vennala Kishore on the screen with a shocked expression!

The theatrical trailer will be released today @ 6:30 PM and the movie will hit the theatres on 25th November, 2022!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it shows off how the people of a small village who reside near a forest, stay without even common and normal facilities. They need to cross a river to visit a hospital and most of them breathe their last due to the unavailability of medication. So, when some politicians visit their village to ask to vote for them, the real story begins. No political party cares about them but Naresh stands by them and supports them. But he is troubled a lot so, we need to watch the movie to see how he will solve the problem of the villagers.

This movie is being directed by AR Mohan and is produced under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie.

Along with this movie, Naresh also announced his next movie with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and dropped the announcement poster a few days ago.