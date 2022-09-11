Allu Aravind In Collaboration With Madhu Mantena Shares A Few Amazing Pics Of The Epic Story ‘Mahabharat’ Series

Earlier in an announcement Tollywood's ace producer Allu Aravind announced his dream project 'Mahabharat' in collaboration with Bollywood's filmmaker Madhu Mantena. They both promised to deliver a grandeur web series of the epic tale. Today, they shared a few images of the mythological project and stated that it will be streamed on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar soon.



The OTT platform and the producers Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena shared the images of the project on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the images, they also wrote, "The greatest epic ever written- retold at a scale never seen before! Stay tuned for an ethereal spectacle- #Mahabharat, is coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS #HotstarSpecials #Mahabharat #MahabharatOnHotstar @alluents @DisneyPlusHS @MythoStudios".

The concept pictures looked amazing… It showcased the giant sculptures of Maya Sabha, a beautiful aura of the Dwaraka city with a few ships, Lord Krishna standing on a mountain witnessing the storm in the sky and a conceptual picture of the Kurukshetra war zone.

Speaking about the series, Madhu also said, "For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The Mahabharata - one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses. It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic Mahabharata and for announcing this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo."

Bollywood's ace actor Hrithik Roshan also congratulated Madhu and the whole team through a tweet… "If there ever was a time and place to take India's tradition of epic storytelling to a global audience, #MahabharatOnHotstar at the #D23Expo2022 is it! What a start to this magnum opus unveiling by @DisneyPlusHS - Congratulations & more power to Madhu Mantena & team!