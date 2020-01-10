Allu Aravind really deserves a Padma Award!

Allu Arjun on the stage of his Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo Musical event got emotional and said that his father, Allu Aravind is a great producer and if he can reach to half the level of image & success his father attained over the years, he will be more than happy.

The actor asked both the Telugu state Governments to ask for a Padma award to celebrate his legacy. Allu Aravind took inspiration from famous South Indian studios like Vijaya, Vauhini, AVM to build a famous production house in Telugu.

He started Geetha Arts to fulfil his father, legendary comedian, Allu Ramalingaiah's dream. He partnered with his relative, Megastar Chiranjeevi and became a very big part of his career as a producer who made big commercial hits with the actor.

He entered into the distribution of films and has been a part of every sector of Film business including exhibition and he is planning to launch an OTT service soon. For his services to films, he does deserve a Padma award and Telugu states appreciation too.

He did not just produce some random hit films but developed a process to nurture young talent with Geetha Arts 2 production house, as well. We wish this constant film enthusiast and big producer of dreams on celluloid, a very Happy birthday.