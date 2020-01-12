Allu Arjun all praises for Pooja Hegde!

Actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has already become one of the most anticipated films of the year. With the release just around the corner, everyone is looking forward to watching their onscreen chemistry spin magic for the second time.

Meanwhile, the cast is busy promoting the film and Allu can't stop raving about Pooja, who is one of the most successful names in the Telugu film industry.

While she is getting the best of both worlds with hit films in Bollywood as well as Tollywood, her acting chops are loved by both fans and critics alike. Even Allu believes that as an actor Pooja has evolved tremendously.

The two have worked together earlier in Duvvada Jagganadham aka DJ.

The stylish star said, "Pooja is looking very beautiful (in this film). I have seen her transformation from DJ to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. And have seen her maturity grow, and she has done a much finer performance than she has done in DJ."

He goes on to add, "I have rarely repeated any of my heroines Pooja is probably the first heroine I have repeated."

Allu also said that "A lot of people really like Pooja. She is the most happening actress' right now. She is very dedicated. I have been seeing her from DJ till now and I have seen a lot of improvement in her in terms of acting, professionalism, how she presents herself. It's lovely working with her."

Pooja's year is packed with three more projects and her fans sure can't wait to see her onscreen! She will next be seen alongside Akhil Akkineni and Prabhas.











