Allu Arjun Congratulated KGF Team on his Twitter

The recently released KGF Chapter 2 is creating sensations everywhere in the world. The recent trade reports have confirmed that this film stood 7th among the top-grossing films in India. Moreover, the film has been lauded by celebrities from the film fraternity. Iconic and Stylish Star Allu Arjun recently congratulated the team via his official Twitter account.

He tagged all the actors and actresses and the director Prashant Neel and appreciated their efforts to make this film successful. Besides, other celebrities from other industries have also appreciated Yash and other technicians who worked on the film.