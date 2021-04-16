Allu Arjun excited for Sirish's achievement!

Allu Sirish recently made an appearance in a Bollywood song named Vilayati Sharaab. The song has reached 100 million views and Allu Arjun is happy for the same. Bunny came up with a special post to compliment his brother on this milestone.

Allu Arjun shared the song and wrote, "BIG Congratulations to @allusirish on hitting 100M. Super Proud ! & Congratulations to @darshanravaldz @neetimohan18 @heli_daruwala the entire team of #vilayatisharaab," on his Instagram profile.

Allu Sirish also thanked everyone for making the song reach 100 million views. Sirish wrote, "A big thank you to the music lovers, ppl all over India for showering so much love on Vilayati Sharaab. 100 million views & topping charts was something I din't imagine at all. Congrats to @darshanravaldz @neetimohan18, Heli Daruwala & our whole VS Team,"

Lijo George and DJ Chetas composed the music. Kumar penned the lyrics. Adil Shaikh directed the video which featured Neeti Mohan and Darshal Rawal's vocals.