Allu Arjun Graces AHA’s Telugu Indian Idol 2 Finale, Creating Unforgettable Moments Of Music And Magic

AHA, the No.1 regional OTT platform in India, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated grand finale of Telugu Indian Idol 2, promising an extraordinary musical extravaganza. This momentous event will be graced by the Iconic Star Allu Arjun as the esteemed chief guest, adding unparalleled glamour and excitement.

Allu Arjun, renowned for his magnetic screen presence, expressed his enthusiasm for being part of this prestigious event. He shared, "Telugu Indian Idol 2 is a celebration of extraordinary talent and the power of music. I am glad to be part of this grand finale, where we will witness exceptional performances that leave us spellbound."

The finale witnessed Allu Arjun reminiscing about his first crush, intriguingly named Sruthi, which coincidentally aligns with one of the Top 5 finalists, the immensely talented Sruthi Nanduri. Adding to the charm of the evening, Allu Arjun also spent delightful moments with Mihira, the adorable daughter of singer Soujanya. Moreover, he set the stage ablaze with a scintillating dance performance alongside Jayaram, enthralling the audience with their energy and the evergreen blockbuster song "Blockbuster."

From an overwhelming pool of over 10,000 participants, the Top 5 finalists - Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam - have emerged as the epitome of talent, showcasing their unrivalled skills, unwavering dedication, and captivating performances.

As the grand finale draws closer, anticipation mounts, and the question on everyone's mind is: Who among these exceptional talents will claim the prestigious crown, etching their name in the illustrious history of Telugu Indian Idol?