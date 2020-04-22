Allu Arjun in Lucifer remake?

Lucifer remake is the project in the discussions for a long time in Telugu now. Megastar Chiranjeevi bought the remake rights of the film the moment he saw the movie. Chiranjeevi so badly wanted to do the film and reprise the role of Mohanlal. Chiranjeevi is in talks with director Sujeeth to make the film as soon as the lockdown ends. Meanwhile, there is a talk that Ram Charan will also act in the movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran directed the film and he also played a special cameo in the movie. Prithviraj Sukumaran's role is a limited one and the makers reveal that Allu Arjun could play the role. As of now, the film unit is busy with the script work but the fans are excited to see both Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi sharing the screen space together.

However, the PR of Allu Arjun confirmed that it is false news. Sharing a link about the same, the PR wrote, "Not True" on Twitter.