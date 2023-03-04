Allu Arjun Is All Happy To Join Hands With Sandeep Reddy And T-Series For His Next

It is all known that Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun teamed up with Arjun reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next movie. This movie will be bankrolled by T-Series and thus, it will be a great combo to watch out for. Sandeep who proved his mettle with Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy took off his career to the peaks. He is now busy with Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and is ready to direct Pan-Indian star Prabhas's Salaar movie. Now, he announced his next movie with versatile actor Allu Arjun. This itself proves how is all planned in shaping up his career…



Well, although Sandeep and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar shared their views after the big announcement, fans were eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun's confirmation… The wait is over, Allu Arjun shared his excitement and happiness through his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now . @imvangasandeep garu's magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time . pic.twitter.com/i24uOyoFkI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 4, 2023

Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now . @imvangasandeep garu's magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time . Thank you #BhushanKumar ji & @TSeries for making this magic happen . #KrishanKumar @VangaPranay @VangaPictures #ShivChanana".

This was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's post after the big announcement was made…

This movie is Allu Arjun's 23rd project and is tentatively titled as AA 23. It will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner in association with the Bhadrakali Pictures banner.

As of now Sandeep is busy with Animal movie and then he will helm Prabhas Salaar movie. Even Allu Arjun is busy with Sukumar's Pushpa 2 movie. So, after Sandeep wraps up Salaar, AA 23 will go on to the sets. Well, other details of this most-awaited movie will be announced soon!