Allu Arjun Pens A Heartfelt Note On The Occasion Of Completing 20 Years In The Film Industry

Allu Arjun… This name needs no introduction! He is all known as the stylish star of Tollywood and bagged the biggest hit of his career with Sukumar's Pushpa movie. The second part of this movie is all set to hit the theatres soon. Right from his debut movie Gangotri to the latest one, Pushpa, he completely transformed himself into an ace actor. There is no need to mention about his next-level dancing skills. Right from action dramas to love tales, he tried almost many genres and is now essaying a complete de-glamour role in Pushpa movie portraying the role of a smuggler. Allu Arjun completed 20 years in the film industry and on this special occasion, he penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter page…



Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love . I am grateful to all my people from the industry . I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans . Gratitude forever 🙏🏽 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 28, 2023

Allu Arjun made his debut at the age of 21 years exactly 20 years ago with ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao's Gangotri. Some of his biggest hits are Arya, Parugu, Julayi, Race Gurram, Vedam, S/O Satyamurthy, Iddarammayilatho, Pushpa: The Rise.

He will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule movie which is the sequel of blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise movie. The plot deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya was seen as Dakshayani, Sunil essayed the role of Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist in the first part. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej also played the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.