Allu Arjun rejected; Ram accepted?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun wants to do a bilingual for a long time but his wish is not coming true. Interestingly, he is currently working on a couple of films but they are not bilinguals. Allu Arjun was in talks with the senior director AR Murugadoss but the project did not materialize. There are reports that Muragadoss narrated a story rejected by Allu Arjun to Ram.

The media speculations reveal that the star director Murugadoss and Ram Pothineni are working together. The buzz is that Allu Arjun's script is narrated to Ram who liked it immensely. The film will have a unique element and the animation technology is said to be a part of the movie.

A high budget will be pooled for making the film. Muragadoss himself is planning to produce the film. More details on the same will come out soon.