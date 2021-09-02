Allu Arjun reviews this Bollywood Blockbuster!

Allu Arjun recently watched the film Shershaah, the super hit film of Bollywood. Siddharth Malhotra played the lead role in the film and Kiara Advani was seen as the leading lady character. The actor took to Twitter to appreciate the film unit for its grand success.



"Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film. Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra. Man who stole the show. Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors. My respect to all the technicians of the film. Wonderful Conviction by the director @vishnu_dir garu. Sir, you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers. Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoIN for this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian." tweeted Allu Arjun.



The film features Sidharth Malhotra in the biopic of Captain Vishal Batra who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Vishnu Vardhan is the film's director. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

