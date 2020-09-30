Stylish Star Allu Arjun comes forward to lend his support in promotions of Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu. The title key theme music released by Victory Venkatesh got exceptional response and music director Sam CS is winning accolades for his work. It's now Allu Arjun's turn to expose Mosagallu and the size of their scam on October 3rd.

Wait for less than a week days to know what Bunny is going to unveil. Mosagallu is being made prestigiously on lavish budget and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to hype expectations with distinctive and vigorous promotions. The film is based on a true story – about the biggest IT scam in history; which originated in India and shook the United States of America. Vishnu Manchu is producing the film, while Jeffrey Chin is directing it. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as Vishnu's sister. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty makes Tollywood debut with the flick.

