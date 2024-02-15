Allu Arjun to represent Indian cinema globally

Bollywood sensation Allu Arjun is set to make waves on the global stage as he represents Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival with a special screening of the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' directed by Sukumar.

Arjun's presence at the festival goes beyond the screening, as he is slated to engage in conversations with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers, providing a unique opportunity to showcase the richness and diversity of Indian cinema to a global audience. Additionally, he will interact with international press representatives, further highlighting the global impact of 'Pushpa: The Rise.'

The action-packed drama, also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and powerful performances. The first installment of the 'Pushpa' franchise unfolds the gripping rise of coolie Pushpa Raj in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood exclusive to the Seshachalam Hills of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

'Pushpa: The Rise' has achieved remarkable success worldwide, with a particularly strong reception in countries such as Russia, the United States, Gulf nations, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The film's global appeal underscores the growing recognition of Indian cinema on the international stage.

The anticipation for the second installment, titled 'Pushpa 2 The Rule,' is already soaring. Scheduled for release on August 15, the film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As Allu Arjun takes center stage at the Berlin Film Festival, his presence is sure to elevate the visibility of Indian cinema and contribute to its growing influence on the global cinematic landscape.