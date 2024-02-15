Live
- Atishi praised the Supreme Court's decision on the electoral bond scheme
- Happy Kick Day 2024: Date, history, significance, funny messages and quotes to share on this day
- Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance of the day
- Farooq Abdullah-led NC gives jolt to INDIA bloc, Cong’s troubles far from over
- Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, rituals, puja timings, history and significance
- Gujarat BJP chief hails Nadda's RS nomination, sets high goals for party
- Tirumala: Lock for a footwear
- ESIC data show 47% youth among 18.86L new employees in Dec
- Chaos in Karnataka Council as CM accuses BJP members of goondaism amid questions on budget allocations
- Nationalist Congress Party belongs to Ajit Pawar, rules Maha Speaker
Just In
Allu Arjun to represent Indian cinema globally
Bollywood sensation Allu Arjun is set to make waves on the global stage as he represents Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival with a special screening of the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' directed by Sukumar.
Bollywood sensation Allu Arjun is set to make waves on the global stage as he represents Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival with a special screening of the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' directed by Sukumar.
Arjun's presence at the festival goes beyond the screening, as he is slated to engage in conversations with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers, providing a unique opportunity to showcase the richness and diversity of Indian cinema to a global audience. Additionally, he will interact with international press representatives, further highlighting the global impact of 'Pushpa: The Rise.'
The action-packed drama, also featuring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and powerful performances. The first installment of the 'Pushpa' franchise unfolds the gripping rise of coolie Pushpa Raj in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood exclusive to the Seshachalam Hills of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.
'Pushpa: The Rise' has achieved remarkable success worldwide, with a particularly strong reception in countries such as Russia, the United States, Gulf nations, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The film's global appeal underscores the growing recognition of Indian cinema on the international stage.
The anticipation for the second installment, titled 'Pushpa 2 The Rule,' is already soaring. Scheduled for release on August 15, the film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As Allu Arjun takes center stage at the Berlin Film Festival, his presence is sure to elevate the visibility of Indian cinema and contribute to its growing influence on the global cinematic landscape.