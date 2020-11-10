Allu Arjun to try his luck in production

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun has been trying to enter into the production side as well. The 'Arya' actor has been trying to start a production house on his own.

Though Bunny's father Allu Aravind is one of the star producers in Tollywood with India's one of the leading production houses Geetha Arts, Allu Arjun wants to float his own production house. Ending the long wait, the actor is going to venture into production. As per the latest reports, Allu Arjun is going to start content production with web series. Allu Arjun is going to produce some web series and also some interesting content for the OTT space. An official announcement regarding the same will get released very soon. Bunny's e production ventures will get released on his father Allu Arvind's Aha app.

On the film front, Allu Arjun whose recent outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' became a blockbuster is going to do an interesting movie title as 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar.