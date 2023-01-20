Allu Arjun, Tollywood icon, arrives in Visakhapatnam for the filming of Pushpa-II sequel

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun received a grand welcome from his fans as he arrived at the Novotel Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night, dressed in black. He greeted his fans by waving to them.

The actor is set to spend the next 10 days in Visakhapatnam, where he will be taking part in the filming of Pushpa-II, the highly-anticipated sequel to the successful film Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna in a leading role, the film is expected to make a major impact in the film industry.



Fans of Allu Arjun were excited to see the actor and flocked to the Novatel Hotel to catch a glimpse of him. Many captured the moment with their mobile cameras, taking photos and videos of the star.



The filming of Pushpa-II is scheduled to take place in various locations in Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas. Fans of Allu Arjun eagerly await the release of the film and look forward to seeing the actor on the big screen once again.

