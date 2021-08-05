Allu Arjun's cameo in this film?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy working on an interesting project titled Pushpa. Sukumar is the film's director. The film marks the third outing of the duo at the box office. Meanwhile, we hear that Allu Arjun decided to do a cameo in an upcoming Telugu film.

Going by the latest buzz in the film industry, Allu Arjun has been approached to play the cameo in Oh My Kadavule remake. The film stars Vishwaksen and Mithila Palker in Telugu. The makers are happy with the way the film's shoot is progressing now in Hyderabad.



Mithila Palkar will be making her debut as a female lead in Tollywood with the film. Vijay Sethupathi played the cameo in the original and Allu Arjun is expected to do the same for the Telugu version now.

