Allu Arjun's Daughter in Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film

Pawan Kalyan Busy with "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", Signs Film with Harish Shankar

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently shooting the film "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" under director Krish, has signed a new film with director Harish Shankar. The movie is reportedly titled "Ustad Bhagat Singh". It is said to be a Telugu remake of the Tamil hit film "Theri" featuring Vijay. However, Harish Shankar has changed the entire story and only kept the basic premise. Pawan Kalyan is set to play the role of a lecturer. Nainika, the daughter of actress Meena, played Vijay's daughter in the Tamil version. Harish Shankar is considering Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to play the same role for Pawan Kalyan. Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan have a close relationship, being born in the same compound. Fans are excited to see Allu Arha play the role of Pawan Kalyan's daughter. An official announcement is expected soon.