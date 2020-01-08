Allu Arjun's emotional moments stun the audience

The musical concert event of Ala...Vaikunthapurramuloo happened last night in Hyderabad. This grand event witnessed the live performances of all the songs in the film, sung by renowned singers like Sid Sriram, Anurag Kulkarni, Armaan Malik, Rahul Nambiar and Roll Rida. But everyone waited for Allu Arjun's speech which has turned out to be the major highlight of the event.

Allu Arjun started his speech in a funny way and ended it on a highly emotional note. He went into tears at one point of time, while speaking. He said that Thaman will get more respect from this film and he cant put the latter's work in any better words. He said that he didn't expect Samajavaragamana to be such a big hit.

Speaking about Trivikram, Bunny said that out of his last 10 films, he did three with Trivikram. He said that that itself will prove his relationship with the director.

While nearing the end of his speech, Allu Arjun got quite emotional. He said, "I didn't get a chance to thank my father until now. Thus, I am thanking him now. I realized the value of my father after I became a father myself. Many people said that my father looted money and reached this stage. That is not right. He worked very hard to reach this stage. He is one of the top producers in India. I think that he deserves the Padma Shri award. I hope the government will do that honours to my father."

When Bunny went into tears, Allu Arjun came up to him and hugged him. The audience, who were watching the event, also got emotional at that moment.