Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' first look goes viral

Stylish star, Allu Arjun and ace filmmaker, Sukumar have proven to be a successful duo ad the previous films in their combination, Aarya and Aarya 2 were super hits. They are joining hands for the third time now and this project is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty media. The film was formally launched recently.

Allu Arjun, who had recently scored an industry hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is playing an intense role in the film and it raked up good expectations.

The makers of this film have announced that it has been titled 'Pushpa'. The title reveal poster was unveiled today, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday.

Allu Arjun is seen in a fierce look in this poster and it catches the attention of the audience. It has all the right ingredients to cater to all sections of the audience. This film is projected as a pan-India one and the stakes are hight this time around.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes and Rashmika Mandanna is playing female lead. DSP, and Allu Arjun Sukumar have scored musical blockbusters in the past and they are coming together again now.