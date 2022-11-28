  • Menu
Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise is to Release in Russia on December 8

Pushpa: The Rise, a pan-India blockbuster, will be released in Russia on December 8, the makers announced on Monday. The Allu Arjun-starrer will also...

Pushpa: The Rise, a pan-India blockbuster, will be released in Russia on December 8, the makers announced on Monday. The Allu Arjun-starrer will also have its Russian language premiere on December 1 and 3 in Moscow and St Petersburg, respectively, as part of the Indian Film Festival.

Pushpa will kick off the gala's fifth edition on December 1. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar Bandreddi, and producer Ravi Sankar will attend the Oceania retail mall in Moscow. The announcement was released on social media by Pushpa's official page.

The details of Pushpa The Rise's Russian premieres were released on the movie's official Twitter handle. "Meet team #PushpaTheRise at the Russian language premieres," they tweeted. December 1 - Moscow St. Petersburg, December 3. #PushpaTheRise will be released in Russia in Russian on December 8. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1 #PushpaInRussia."

