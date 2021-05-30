Allu Sirish Shares The First Look Poster Of His Upcoming Movie ‘Prema Kandanta’

Tollywood's young actor Allu Sirish is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his 6th movie have shared the title and first look poster on social media. Being a romantic love tale, Sirish and Anu Emmanuel starrer is titled as 'Prema Kadanta'.

Even Allu Sirish also shared the first look posters on his Twitter page and thanked all and sundry who wished him on this special day.

This post has two first look posters. In the first one, Anu is seen clocking a mirror selfie while Sirish is seen kissing her. He sported in a casual tee while the lead actress looked chic wearing a silver sweater. Coming to the second poster, both the lead actors are seen sharing a cosy moment and that too having a shower. He looked classy wearing a white shirt and Anu sported in a casual maroon outfit.

Sirish also wrote, "Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of Prema Kadanta. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii".



Well, Allu Arjun also wished his younger brother with a heartfelt note sharing a pic… Take a look!

Thank you AA! I'm so fortunate to have grown around an elder brother like you. My best friend & guide in one person. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/0qwJDVvmjW — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2021

Both the Tollywood heroes and the best brothers of the Allu family are seen twinning in the designer mirror-work kurtas. Allu Arjun also wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral of support . Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come @AlluSirish".

Even Allu Sirish also thanked his brother jotting down, "Thank you AA! I'm so fortunate to have grown around an elder brother like you. My best friend & guide in one person".



On the other hand, Allu Sirish also sent his birthday return gifts to a few friends in the industry. Adavi Sesh who also received the special package thanked Sirish for his awesome chocolate treat!

Thank you Sesh my bro! ❤️ https://t.co/36dsSw3fnh — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2021

We can witness two awesome pics of the chocolate boxes! Sesh wished Sirish and thanked him too. "Many many happy returns of the day Siri :) Thank you @AlluSirish for the lovely Chocolate. (how'd you know I have a sweet tooth)...Birthday Needhi kaani gift maa Andariki. Happy Birthday my friend. Lots of love :)".

Allu Sirish also thanked Sesh for his birthday wish!!!



Check out Varun Tej's birthday wish:

He wrote, "Happy birthday Siri boy!

Wish you all the best!

Keep crushing".

Well, speaking about Allu Sirish's Prema Kadanta movie, it is being directed by Rakesh Sashii and is produced by Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures banner.

