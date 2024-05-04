Live
Just In
AM Rathnam’s influence in shaping the landscape of Indian cinema remains undeniable
Renowned producer AM Rathnam has stunned the film industry with the unprecedented success of the re-release of the Tamil blockbuster "Ghilli."...
Renowned producer AM Rathnam has stunned the film industry with the unprecedented success of the re-release of the Tamil blockbuster "Ghilli." Surpassing its initial box office performance, the film has grossed over Rs. 30 crores worldwide, marking a historic achievement for re-releases.
In parallel, the teaser for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film "HHVM" has taken social media by storm since its release, generating widespread anticipation among fans and movie enthusiasts. Directed by Jyothi Krisna, the film promises to deliver a visually stunning experience, complemented by an enthralling background score by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani.
AM Rathnam's ability to captivate audiences with unexpected successes continues to cement his legacy as a revered producer in the industry. As excitement builds for the release of "HHVM" and "Ghilli" continues to garner attention, Rathnam's influence in shaping the landscape of Indian cinema remains undeniable.