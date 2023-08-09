Amala Akkineni unveils a melodious song from ‘Nachinavadu’

‘Nachinavadu,’ directed by Laxman Chinna and produced by Aenuganti Film Zone, stars Laxman Chinna and Kavya Ramesh as the lead pair. The film is produced jointly by the actor-director in association with Venkata Ratnam. The rom-com's lovely trailer has already amassed two million views. The song ‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’, and 'Yedha Pongenaa' which got released, has been embraced by music lovers.

And now, a touching melody song from the film is out. Amala Akkineni released the song. Titled 'Thode Nuvvandaka', the Mejjo Josseph musical has been sung by Sayanora Philip. Harshavardhan Reddy's lyrics evoke a feeling of poignancy.

Amal Akkineni appreciated the director and composer. She liked the lyrics and wished the team all the best. The makers extended their sincere thanks to Amala for supporting the movie by releasing the song. "We are glad that the emotional melody has been released by her. 'Nachinavadu' is a love story where a woman's self-respect forms the essence of the story. Humor is a major ingredient. Youngsters are surely going to love the film," the makers said. The film is all set to release in theatres on August 24.