Amala Paul's Kudi Yedamaithe Trailer Is All An Intriguing Action Episode

Tollywood's young actress Amala Paul is all busy with a handful of projects. Along with movies, she is also having a couple of interesting web series in her kitty. This time, she is coming up with a straight Telugu web series Kudi Yedamaithe which will be aired on AHA. Amala is essaying the role of a cop in this series and gets caught in events that seem to be repeating themselves on a time loop.



Off late, the makers dropped the trailer of this sci-fi series on social media and raised the expectations on it.









The trailer starts with an accident where Amala hits a bike with her car and from then both the lead actors get stuck in a time loop and the events get repeated again and again. This trailer also hints at a kidnapping drama and intense action episodes. Well, how will Amala Paul who is essaying the role of a Police Officer Durga comes out of this time loop and protects the child from the hands of kidnappers forms the crux of the story.

Even the director Pawan Kumar also shared the trailer of the Kudi Yedamaithe web series on his Twitter page.









The trailer poster shows off Amala Paul looking terrific holding the gun and it also has Rahul Vijay in an intense look!

Even Rahul Vijay and Ravi Prakash are the lead actors of this AHA original web series. It is directed by Pawan Kumar and is produced by the People Media Factory banner. It will air on AHA from 16th July, 2021.

Speaking about Amala Paul's work front, she will be next seen in Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Aadujeevitham movies.