Amazing Tunes From Music Maestro Illayaraja In Just Ten Minutes

Who doesn't like Illayaraja's songs??? This music maestro has fans all over the world and why not??? His songs not only soothe the eardrums but also drive us to a trans-state where everyone feels the beauty of the tune and get mesmerized with it…

Our dear director Krishna Vamsi proved it again and made us witness how good Illayaraja is at tuning the songs. You all know that this director is going to remake the Marathi movie 'Nata Samrat' in Telugu with the title 'Rangamarthanda'. A few hours ago, he dropped an amazing video on the internet in which the music guru is seen tuning the songs for this film. It is just unbelievable that he just took merely 10 minutes to tune two songs.

Here is the video for our readers… Have a look!





Two heavenly tunes locked ....in just ten minutes... So fast...... Innovative n experimental only he can do ....he appriciated d song situations ... Blessed n charged.. pic.twitter.com/HoGlIUxixK — Krishna Vamsi (@director_kv) December 30, 2019

Hats off music maestro Illayaraja…We just love your tunes forever and ever…