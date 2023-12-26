‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’ locks release date

Suhas, the talented actor known for his notable performances in films like 'Colour Photo' and 'Writer Padmabhushan,' is gearing up to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie titled "Ambajipeta Marriage Band." Produced jointly by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana Motion Pictures, the film is also presented under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Directed by newcomer Dushyanth Katikineni, the film has been generating significant buzz among movie enthusiasts with its promotional content. The makers have now announced the release date, and "Ambajipeta Marriage Band" is set to hit theaters worldwide on February 2nd. The announcement was accompanied by an intriguing poster, featuring Suhas in both a normal look and a bald look.

Known for his portrayal of diverse characters, Suhas is expected to bring a blend of comedy and drama to this film. Audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie, which also features Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari of 'Pushpa' fame and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. The music for the film is composed by Sekhar Chandra, while Wajid Baig and Kodati Pawan Kalyan handle the cinematography and editing departments, respectively.

Director Venkatesh Maha, acclaimed for films like 'Care Of Kancharapalem' and 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya,' serves as one of the producers, adding an extra layer of quality to the project. With the backing of producers associated with hits like '100% Love,' 'Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy,' 'Geetha Govindam,' and 'Most Eligible Bachelor,' the film carries a heightened level of anticipation among the audience.