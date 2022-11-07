Amigos: Kalyan Ram Nandamuri Announced The Title Of His Next…

Tollywood's young actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is all basking in the success of his last movie 'Bimbisara'. This movie stood as the biggest blockbuster of this year in Tollywood. Off late, Kalyan Ram announced his next movie and also unveiled the title poster of it on social media. This time, he picked a complete action entertainer and also caught the attention with the title itself. Being his 19th movie, it is named 'Amigos'.



Kalyan Ram also shared the title poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, he also wrote, "Hola #Amigos Expect the unexpected! See you in cinemas from Feb 10, 2023 #RajendraReddy @AshikaRanganath @GhibranOfficial @MythriOfficial".

The poster looked all awesome and Kalyan Ram looked stylish in three complete different looks. One is with classy attire having a short bob haircut and glasses. The second one is just like a macho man and the third one showcased him with a complete western appeal. Even the tagline, 'They Say When You Meet Somebody That Looks Just Like You, You Die'.

The title Amigos is a Spanish word and it is calling or referring to a friend. The movie will be released in the theatres on 10th February, 2023 and the shooting is also in the last leg.

Speaking about other details of this movie, Ashika Ranganath has been roped in to essay the lead actress role while it is being helmed by Rajendra Reddy. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are producing the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie also has Brahmaji and Saptagiri in prominent roles.