Amigos: Kalyan Ram Nandamuri's 'Doppelganger 3' Look Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor cum producer Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is back with a bang with the Bimbisara movie. With the film bagging a blockbuster status at the ticket windows, once again he turned busy as an actor and is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. His latest movie Amigos is ready to hit the theatres in February and thus the promotions are in full swing. Already the makers dropped the first two posters of Kalyan Ram and now they treated the fans by sharing the third poster of this ace actor. So, now he is essaying a triple role in this movie.



Along with the makers, even Kalyan Ram also shared the third doppelganger poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Well, along with sharing the new poster, the makers also unveiled the teaser launch date of this new-age thriller. "Introducing @NANDAMURIKALYAN as ????? An anonymous Doppelganger 3 to make the world of #Amigos interesting #AmigosTeaser on Jan 8th at 11:07 AM. In cinemas on Feb 10, 2023".

In this poster, he owned a don appeal with a salt-pepper look holding a rifle and that too in a modish pose. His character name is not revealed as it is written as 'The Unknown' on the poster. This raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher.

This is the first doppelganger poster and Kalyan Ram is introduced as stylish entrepreneur Siddharth.

This is the second doppelganger poster and through this, he is introduced as an innocent software engineer Manjunath.

So, we need wait and watch to know the actual role of Kalyan Ram in this movie as the three posters are interesting and belong to three different professions!

The teaser of this movie will be launched on 8th January, 2023! Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath is the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. Tammiraju is handling the editing department while Avinash Kolla is the in-charge of production design.

This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February, 2023…