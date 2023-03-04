Amigos Sets OTT Streaming Date

Actor Kalyan Ram, who recently scored a major blockbuster with Bimbisara, produced the film Amigos, directed by debutant Rajendra Reddy. Despite its interesting concept of doppelgangers, the film's middling narration reduced its impact.

Following its theatrical run, Amigos is now ready to make its debut on Netflix, the film's official streaming partner. The OTT platform has announced that the movie will be available for streaming starting April 1. Amigos marks the Tollywood debut of Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath.

This action-packed thriller was funded by Mythri Movie Makers, with key roles played by Brahmaji, Sapthagri, Jayaprakash, and Kalyani Natarajan. The film's music was composed by Ghibran. Those who missed watching Amigos in theaters can now catch it on Netflix starting April 1, 2023.