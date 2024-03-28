Amongst wedding rumours, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari reveal surprising news

In the realm of celebrity gossip, rumors often spread like wildfire, and the latest buzz surrounding actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari is no exception. Speculation has been rife since yesterday, suggesting that the duo, previously rumored to be romantically involved, has tied the knot at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

However, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram profile to address the swirling rumors and put an end to the speculation. In a post shared on her account, she quashed the wedding rumors with a witty caption, stating, "He said yes. Engaged," accompanied by a charming photo of the couple. The playful yet straightforward caption sparked a flurry of well-wishes from both celebrities and fans, flooding the comments section with messages of congratulations and excitement.

Despite the engagement announcement, both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari remain fully immersed in their respective ongoing projects, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further details regarding their forthcoming nuptials. As the public continues to speculate and celebrate the couple's engagement, it remains to be seen how Siddharth and Aditi will navigate their relationship in the public eye while balancing their thriving careers in the entertainment industry.



