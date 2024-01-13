Amrita Iyer shares her happiness for ‘Hanu-Man’ success

Primeshow Entertainment proudly presents "Hanu-Man," the inaugural Indian original superhero film from the visionary mind of creative director Prashant Varma. Backed by the ambitious production of K Niranjan Reddy, this cinematic venture featuring Teja Sajja as the protagonist made a grand worldwide debut on January 12, strategically timed as a Sankranti gift. The film has quickly earned widespread acclaim, captivating audiences from various walks of life.

Amrita Iyer, the female lead in "Hanu-Man," shared insights into the film's distinctive features. Despite being absent from the trailer, Iyer assumed a significant full-length role in the movie, a fact that didn't escape the discerning eye of Director Prashant Varma. Iyer revealed that the audience's reception surpassed expectations, giving her goosebumps while witnessing their enthusiastic response.

Addressing the pre-release pressure, Iyer acknowledged the creative prowess of Prashant Varma but emphasized that the true examination lies in how the audience receives the film. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming compliments she received, with audiences appreciating her pivotal role in the movie.

When asked about her experience working with Teja and Varalakshmi, Iyer spoke highly of Teja's acting skills and the valuable lessons she gleaned from him. Working with Varalakshmi proved to be another enriching experience, with Iyer gaining insights into various techniques. Reflecting on the overall journey, she noted the importance of patience in the artistic process.

As for future projects, Iyer expressed a desire to take on roles with substantial acting opportunities, incorporating her love for dance. Grateful for her current trajectory, she revealed a sense of contentment with her career.

The question of a potential sequel, "Hanuman 2," took Iyer by surprise, leaving her intrigued and eager for the unfolding developments in this cinematic universe. The success of "Hanu-Man" has not only established it as a groundbreaking superhero film but has also set the stage for potential future adventures in this enthralling universe created by Prashant Varma.