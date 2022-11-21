Anand Devarakonda's 'Baby' Teaser Looks Lovely And Interesting

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda has paved his success path with all his unique dialogue delivery and amazing screen presence. He reached the star hero level within a very less span of time and now his brother Anand is also following the footsteps of Vijay itself. But he is proving his mettle by picking unique stories and Highway, Pushpaka Vimanam and Middle Class Melodies are the best examples. Off late, he is all set to entertain his fans and the movie buffs with a new-age love tale 'Baby'. The teaser of this movie is launched just a few minutes back and is all entertaining and interesting.

Anand Devarakonda shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Hard hitting emotions and love ✅ Amazing, soulful music ✅ This is a love story you'll connect to and relate with. ♥️#BabyTeaser is live now. Share it with your friends and family. - https://t.co/Z1KS8qejOw#BabyTheMovie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnMl90tA6A — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) November 21, 2022

Going with the teaser, it starts off with the lead actors Anand and Vaishnavi's school days. They fall for each other and spend beautiful days showering love on each other. But the twist in the tale is shown when Vaishnavi meets a rich student at her college. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Anand and Vaishnavi deal with the new friendships in their college.

Casting Details of this movie:

• Anand Deverakonda

• Vaishnavi Chaitanya

• Viraj Ashwin

• Nagababu

• Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri

• Sathvik Anand

• Babloo, Seetha

• Mounika

• Keerthana

Baby movie is being directed by Sai Rajesh and is produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner. Anand is also part of another interesting movie Gam Gam Ganesha.