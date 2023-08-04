Live
Ananya Nagalla’s first look from ‘Tantra’ looks scary
'Tantra', a novel horror movie directed by Srinivas Gopisetti, stars the talented Ananya Nagalla in a central role
'Tantra', a novel horror movie directed by Srinivas Gopisetti, stars the talented Ananya Nagalla in a central role. The actress, who has shot to fame with 'Mallesham' and 'Vakeel Saab' in recent years, is playing a unique character in the movie. Her first look has been released by the makers. Her character is tormented by evil forces who are well-versed in paranormal rituals. Dhanush, who is the son of versatile actor Srihari, is the protagonist of 'Tantra'. Saloni of 'Maryada Ramanna' fame will be seen in another prominent role.
'Tantra' will give the audience a taste of the great secrets of the Tantra Shastras in India. First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, and V Film Factory are producing the movie jointly. This female-centric horror entertainer will be about the unknown aspects of Indian Puranas related to the Tantras.