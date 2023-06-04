Anasuya liplock goes viral in social media

Anchor Anasuya, known for her impressive anchoring skills and versatile roles in movies, is celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband Sushank Bhardwaj. Anasuya, who is actively engaged in acting and entertaining her audience, has garnered a significant fan base through her work.







Despite her busy schedule, she remains active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.





Recently, Anasuya shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her vacation. In the pictures, we can spot Anasuya locking the lips of her husband. The picture is currently going viral on social media.





As Anasuya continued to captivate her audience with her talents and charm, fans and well-wishers showered her with love and wishes on her special day.







