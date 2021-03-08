Anil Ravipudi buys a costly villa?

Anil Ravipudi is one of the successful filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. Having made his debut with Pataas, the director has gained stardom in less time. He is currently busy with F3, the sequel to F2. Varun Tej and Venkatesh are playing the lead roles in the film. He turned a producer now with the film Gali Sampath.



Anil Ravipudi is said to have upped his game in Tollywood. After the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the director reportedly hiked his remuneration. There are reports that the star director has now purchased a villa in Hyderabad city.

Going by the buzz, the villa cost is around 12 Cr and he is said to be personally taking care of the interior design of the same.

On the other hand, Gali Sampath is gearing up for a grand release on 11th March. Sree Vishnu plays the lead role in the film.