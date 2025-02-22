Anil Ravipudi honoured with Vijayakrishna Silver Crown Award 2025

Director Anil Ravipudi was honored with the Vijayakrishna Silver Crown Award 2025 at a grand ceremony commemorating the birth anniversary of veteran actress and director Vijaya Nirmala. The event also saw the launch of the Vajrotsava edition of Guru Jandhyala’s book in the presence of esteemed film personalities.

Expressing his gratitude, Anil Ravipudi said, “It is an honor to receive this award in the name of legendary figures like Krishna garu and Vijaya Nirmala garu. She created history as the female director with the most films, and I feel proud to be recognized in her name.” He also credited Jandhyala for inspiring his comedic storytelling and shared his excitement for his upcoming film Sankranthi Is Coming, which he is making with Naresh VK.

Naresh VK, who played a key role in the event, reflected on the impact of both Vijaya Nirmala and Jandhyala on his career, emphasizing their invaluable contributions to Telugu cinema. He lauded Anil Ravipudi’s comedic brilliance, drawing parallels between him and Jandhyala.

The event was attended by Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Manchu Vishnu, Shiva Balaji, Pavitra Lokesh, and other film celebrities. Speaker Prasad Kumar praised Vijaya Nirmala’s legacy, calling her an “icon of Telugu cinema”, and highlighted Jandhyala’s enduring impact on humor in films.

The evening was a heartfelt tribute to cinematic legends, celebrating their lasting influence on the industry.